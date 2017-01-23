Letters to the editor

Our readers write about a heritage home in Port Dalhousie, columnist Doug Herod and the Senate.

Save Port Dalhousie home

For someone who has both agreed and disagreed with Port Dalhousie Ward Coun. Carlos Garcia on heritage matters, I would like to add my support in saving the house at 333 Main St.

This represents all aspects of what heritage preservation is about. The building reflects an era, is architecturally beautiful and sits proudly at the entrance to the old town. It is so much more than being simply ‘old.’ Its juxtaposition to the modern subdivision behind makes a bold and important statement. Our past is an important part of what we are as a community. As necessary as infilling is from a planning perspective, a balance needs to be struck in terms of what can be sacrificed and what must be saved.

David Serafino

St. Catharines

Doug Herod makes me laugh

Re: Doug Herod’s column, Thursday, Jan. 19

I just had tell you that you have given me one of the best laughs I have had in a long time. You really scored, Doug, and you didn’t miss a “saying” which were all too familiar to this 83-year-old. You scored big time, put the puck right in the net, with this one. Thanks, looking forward to more of your columns.

Marg Cyr

St. Catharines

Coyne out to lunch on Senate

Normally I enjoy Andrew Coyne’s thoughtful comments on CBC panels, but he is out to lunch when he asserts, as he did in the National section in the Jan. 19 edition that “the Senate has the legal power to defeat or amend legislation … but … it does not have — cannot have — the moral authority to do so.”

The Senate was created at Confederation as, in the words of Sir John A. MacDonald, a chamber of sober second thought. It was intended to be a check on situations such as we have now, where a distinctly out-of-control majority government is inflicted with an overweening sense of its own power. A valid example would be revisions to the current electoral counting system.

The Senate, whatever its weaknesses, was meant as a revising body or brake on the House of Commons. This gives it a legal imperative to amend when, in the considered opinion of the Senate, amendments are called for. As such, there is much good in the intention. The problem is that our Senate was modelled on the British House of Lords, but not copied from the Lords when it came to checks and balances on its own power. The Senate can revise or veto any bill as often as it likes, ad infinitum, and did so for more than 200 bills from Confederation until 1987. The House of Lords, on the other hand, has very restricted veto powers. Notably, its assent is not required on money bills. Various Parliament acts restrict its powers over other bills. It cannot veto or delay indefinitely.

The question is, would changing the veto/delaying/revising powers of our Senate require, like its abolishment, the unanimous consent of the House of Commons, the Senate, and all 10 provincial legislative assemblies? Good luck with that.

Robert Norminton

Niagara Falls