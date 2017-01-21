It’s a rainy day in the late 1920s, and something unusual is happening on St. Paul Street.

We’re standing near the intersection with Garden Park, looking across the street at the Capitol Theatre. In front of it is a group of people — indigenous and non-indigenous — mounted on horses and accompanied by a couple of horse-drawn vehicles, a Conestoga wagon and a stage coach.

What’s going on?

Well, as the marquee indicates, at that time the Capitol Theatre was showing a silent film called The Santa Fe Trail, and the theatre management, wanting to draw some attention to that offering, had hired Thomas W. Bishop and his Wild West troupe to assemble in front of the theatre to generate some publicity for the film.

(That’s Mr. Bishop there in the front row on the right, his horse next to another carrying Bishop’s wife, Eva.)

The theatre management does seem to have succeeded in getting some attention — if you look behind the horses and vehicles, there’s a long line of people crowded together on the curb, eager to see what’s going on, heedless of the weather.

And where did these horsemen come from?

All the way from … Ridgeville. By the time this photo was taken, Thomas W. Bishop was already in his second decade of Wild West presentations — trick riding, trained horses, antique western vehicles — appearing at county fairs and other events over much of southern Ontario.

As regards the Capitol Theatre, it had been opened in April 1920 as the Allen Theatre on a plot of land occupied for the previous 40-plus years by the R.H. Smith Saw Factory, across from where The Carlisle (formerly the Leonard Hotel) stands today.

The Allen Theatre was renamed the Capitol in August 1924, and remained active under that name until it closed in August 1967. It was demolished in 1971, and later that year the Leonard Motor Inn (later the Knights Inn) opened on the same site.

And today? The motel was demolished about five years ago and became part of the parcel of land that was put together to be the site for our new Performing Arts Centre, opened in November 2015.

The Bishop family’s Wild West organization is still active, operating out of their 4-B Ranch on Roland Road in Ridgeville. They still do Wild West exhibitions, and are also active in providing horses and horse-drawn vintage vehicles for Canadian and American film production companies. They’ve had a long-term relationship with the CBC series Murdoch Mysteries, for example.

