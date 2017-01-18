Five places and 37 points separate the Caledonia Corvairs and the Fort Erie Meteors in the standings in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Golden Horseshoe Conference.

Those numbers, however, don’t amount to all that much as far as Niagara Falls Canucks head coach Frank Pietrangelo is concerned.

As the junior B team continues to prepare for the playoffs, with 12 games remaining in league play, the former NHL goaltender and a Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins said the Canucks can’t afford to look past anybody, least of all Fort Erie.

“The Meteors are never an easy two points,” said Pietrangelo, whose team hosts Fort Erie in a 7:30 puck drop Friday at Gale Centre.

“This is always a big rivalry for us, and they would like nothing better than to beat us.”

If the standings remain unchanged, tomorrow night’s game in Niagara Falls could also treat fans to a preview of a quarter-final playoff series. The 24-10-0-4 Canucks sit third in the nine-team conference, with the 15-22-0-0 occupying sixth place.

“There’s a strong possibility they could be our first-round opponent.”

The Canucks come into the game leading the season series versus the Meteors three wins to one, but in head-to-head play they have been anything but dominant playing Fort Erie on their home ice. Fort Erie opened the series with a 2-1 win Nov. 11 and lost by only two goals, 5-3; Dec. 12.

“They always play us tough.”

Even more challenging for Canucks than their Niagara Parkway rival will be their opponent in a Saturday night road game: the three-time defending Sutherland Cup champion Corvairs.

Pietrangelo said it doesn’t matter where teams play Caledonia.

“I don’t care where you play them, they’re a good hockey team,” he said. “You better be prepared when you play them, or you will suffer the consequences.”

Caledonia leads the season series 3-1, but Niagara Falls and the St. Catharines Falcons, with two wins; are the only teams in the conference who have beaten the Corvairs in regulation so far this season.

“If you can’t excited about playing them, there is something wrong with no,” Pietrangelo said.

Rather than target a specific number of wins or chase the Falcons for second in the conference, the Canucks are emphasizing execution rather than the end result.

“We’re focused on playing the right, doing things the right way,” he said. “The results will take of themselves, if you play the right way.”

