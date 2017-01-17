Pelham council briefs

Matters before Pelham councillors this week included a public works yard upgrade, funding for pool improvements and a taxpayer donation to the Lions Club.

Pelham to spend $227,000 on public works yard

By a 6-1 recorded vote, Pelham councillors agreed to spend $227,000 to resolve safety, water, roof, furnishing and other problems at its Tice Road operations centre.

Ward 2 Coun. Gary Accursi voted against the spending.

“Lacking in the plan is a plan,” he said about a report from public works staff.

He did, however, support improvements to the water system to provide potable water for washing and showers, as well as repairs to the roof, he said.

“The proposed $227,000 does not address all of the deficiencies, but will address some critical areas until a more suitable, long-term solution is approved,” said public works director Andrea Clemencio in her report.

The work will include: $66,000 for roof repairs; $7,000 for water treatment; $117,000 for office, lunchroom and shower renovations; $11,000 for furniture for workstations, lunchroom and lockers; and $26,000 for a lean-to for outside storage of the town’s public works fleet.

Federal grant for swimming pool

Pelham will receive $69,600 from the federal government to upgrade the town’s outdoor swimming pool.

The grant from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will cover 50 per cent of costs, with the town paying the other half.

Town council put mechanical and pool deck improvements for the Marlene Stewart Streit Park pool into its 2017 capital budget.

However, councillors “red circled” the item pending word on whether it qualified for a federal infrastructure grant.

Council received a letter confirming the grant from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Mayor Dave Augustyn said the town and federal government “will make a splash” about it in an announcement later.

Fonthill Lions Club will get $3,500 from town

Pelham town council will give the Fonthill Lions Club $3,500 to assist its operation. In its 2017 budget, town council changed its permissive grant system by limiting requests to services in-kind from the town.

It, however, left an option for council to make exceptions.

Fonthill Lions Club, in a letter to council, said it did not need in-kind services from the town but did need financial aid.

It would help “to offset some of the expenses we incur while operating our community hall, parks, and children’s playground which are open to the residents of the town of Pelham,” the Lions said in the letter.

The club, founded in 1945, assists at events such as Canada Day, Pelham Summerfest, Christmas in Pelham and the Santa Claus parade. It also runs the Pelham Food Drive and helps Pelham Cares.

Pelham part of Canada 150 Mosaic

Pelham is one of 150 communities painting the Canada 150 Mural Mosaic.

A team of three Canadian artists will lead the project and conduct one-hour paint workshops in Pelham on June 8 and June 9.

Recreation director Vickie van Ravenswaay told town council Monday the community will create a local mural. An image from it will become part of a national mural.

Until Feb. 24, she said the town will receive suggestions from schools and others “for one iconic image that represents Pelham.”

The town will receive $12,000 to participate. Pelham and Lincoln are the only Niagara municipalities involved in the national project.

During the June community workshops, participants will paint squares for a Pelham mosaic mural that will be formally unveiled on Canada Day. The town’s mural will probably end up in the Pelham community centre when the twin-icepad, multi-purpose facility is complete, van Ravenswaay said.