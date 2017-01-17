Lake Ontario hovercraft crossings planned

A hovercraft service on Lake Ontario that would link Niagara-on-the-Lake and St. Catharines to Toronto is being proposed by Lake Ontario Express.

Spokesman Bruno Caciagli outlined the company’s plans to bring the service for commuters and tourists during Niagara-on-the-Lake’s town council Monday and requested the municipality’s approval in principle.

Using statistics from a 2011 GO train study, he said commuters and tourists account for an average of 15,717 highway trips between Niagara and Toronto daily.

Caciagli said passenger traffic on hovercrafts is projected to be between 980 and 1,660 per day while running concurrently with GO train service.

The water service would include two hovercrafts with a capacity of 40 passengers each, running 18 hours a day, seven days a week. Caciagli said he expects about 60 days per year would be lost due to weather conditions.

“They are very fast compared to a conventional marine vessel,” he said. “They can operate even in some combinations of fog, ice and wind. They make minimal wake or wash.”

The cost for a one-way ticket would be $25. The expected crossing times would be 40 minutes from Port Dalhousie and 60 minutes from Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Caciagli said the company hopes to use the pier at Navy Hall owned by Parks Canada in the Old Town and the Port Dalhousie Yacht Club’s pier in St. Catharines.

Asked about the failure of previous companies to successfully run ferry services to Toronto, Caciagli said Lake Ontario Express — a consortium of seven companies and a union — has done extensive studies on those operations. He said those operations faced two main issues — they were not using the right type of vessel for the conditions on the lake and they had problems with marketing.

Coun. Paolo Miele said the hovercraft service would provide an economic benefit to the town by bringing in more tourists.

“I think it’s a great idea,” he said, adding residents would also want to give their feedback.

Council declined to offer support in principle for the proposal at this stage and requested that the company contact Parks Canada so the town could have discussions with the agency about the use of the Navy Hall dock.

Caciagli said Lake Ontario Express representatives met with St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle in December and they were told that the proposed water service aligns with the government’s priority for transportation infrastructure and the reduction of carbon emissions.