BARKOVICH: Trib Tourney has a rich history

I woke up Sunday morning. That was a good start to the day.

It had been a long and tiring weekend. That was because of high school basketball Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Sitting on bleacher seats three consecutive nights is not for the faint of derrières. Still, I thank organizers of the Welland Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament for providing a memorable weekend.

Who will soon forget the thrilling finishes to the two semifinal games Friday evening and the tournament championship game Saturday? Not many, if any.

The prelude to the championship game between Centennial Cougars and Notre Dame Fighting Irish was in a great note.

Emily Yochim belted out O Canada in front of an until-then rambunctious Dillon Hall crowd. The Grade 12 ND student’s voice commanded the audience’s respect and attention. It was given what it deserved, no small tribute to the singer with this booming voice.

That set the stage for a game many ardent hoops fans long for: a match-up between two city high school teams.

There have been many over the tournament’s long history, but very few of late.

The Irish and the Cougars last clashed in the championship in 2014. They met once prior to that, in 1973 when the Cougars won the title.

There were a couple Eastdale–Notre Dame match-ups and, of course, a long, storied rivalry between Welland High and Notre Dame.

The schools met in nine tourney championships, including a string of five from 1958 to 1962. The schools were also rivals on the football field. The Thanksgiving Day game between the Tigers and Irish became legendary among high school sports fans in Welland while it lasted.

The competition this past Saturday night wasn’t limited to the hardwood.

The crowd was into it loudly all through the game. The talented sports writer Bernd Franke, who covered the game for this newspaper, described it as a “packed house almost evenly divided between Centennial and Notre Dame fans.”

Well, that would mean about 500 to 600 fans in each of the two banks of bleachers and standees. The students were fired up, spirited, energetic, boisterous as each side tried to out do, out cheer, out yell the other. They were not rude, offensive, disrespectful. Both schools can be proud.

Good to have a cheerleading jam session as part of the championship night activities, special award presentations and a surprise tribute to former ND coach Mike Rao, who has moved on to Brock University where he is an assistant coach.

Last but not least, well deserved kudos to the committee that organizes the tournament year after year.

There’s a lot of hardwood history to this group, decades of accumulated experience and involvement and it shows.

Look through back copies of the tournament program book and you will see their names — but from playing days or cheerleading days. Look through old yearbooks and you will find roots that reach far, far back. Committee member Jimmy Watson, for example, was part of the 1976 Welland High Tigers team that won the OFSSA senior basketball championship, as was former committee member Mike Holmes and former chair Ron Lemon, who was coach. Other committee members have similar affiliations with various teams but I can’t name all and I know they will be understanding about it, being the good sports they are.

This tournament is self-described as “Since 1955, Ontario’s Oldest High School Basketball Tournament.” There are many reasons for this longevity, among them: a respected, reputable organizing committee; deep-seated community backing and interest; solid fan support; committed sponsorship; the role of enculturation from childhood years and the “inheritance” that is passed on, in many families, sibling to sibling, generation to generation.

From this longtime fan of high school hoops: Congrats to all!

— Lifelong Welland resident Joe Barkovich has spent much of that time watching people. He continues to be amazed seeing the best and not so best in us, but that’s life. Get a glimpse of how Joe sees our part of the world in his weekly column. He can be reached at whererailsandwatermeet@gmail.com.