Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Delilah: domestic shorthair, female, one year old

Chou Chou: domestic medium hair, male, 6½ years old

Suki: domestic shorthair, female, four years old

Fester: domestic shorthair, male, seven years old

Houston: homestic longhair, male, two years old

Mew: domestic shorthair, male, six years old

Nola: domestic longhair, female, 6½ years old

Dogs

Ella: Cane Corso mix, female, one year nine months

Eduardo: Jack Russell terrier mix, male, 10 years old

Rosebud: Australian cattle dog/ Mastiff mix, female, six years

Other

Angus O'Hare: Dwarf Dutch mix rabbit, male, eight months old

Beatrice: Boa constrictor, about seven years old, approximately two metres long, believed to be female

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Shadowkins: eight years old, short hair, charcoal grey with a little white, shy at first but affectionate