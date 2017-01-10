Augustyn expects significant growth in 2017

Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn is looking forward to watching the town transform in the months to come.

The most significant transformation coming in 2017 will likely be the ongoing construction of the town’s new multi-use community centre, featuring a twin-pad arena and a double-gymnasium at the corner of Regional Road 20 and Rice Road.

“There’s going to be lots of activity in that part of Fonthill,” Augustyn said. “Certainly, the Pelham Community Centre is well on its way.”

He said the first of the new building’s walls should be erected by February, giving people an idea of the scale of the facility that will ultimately grace the landscape.

“It is quite a large structure, but it’s in the scale of the development that’s already gone on,” he said, referring to other nearby commercial developments.

Augustyn said he hopes Pelham residents “will be impressed, because this facility is something that we plan to be here for generations.”

“It’s a very elegant design on the facility, and something that people can be very proud of,” he said.

Pride in that $36.2-million facility has already garnered hundreds of thousands in recently announced donations, including $250,000 from Accipiter Radar Technologies, and $150,000 more from the Duliban family and the Trillium Mutual Insurance Co.

The town has set a $3-million fundraising goal for the facility, expected to open in 2018, and Augustyn predicted seeing additional dontations in the months to come.

“In 2017, I anticipate that the fundraising will continue and there will be a number of other very positive announcements,” he said.

The community centre, in addition to nearby commercial developments, fall into an overall plan to create a “walkable, cycleable” community in the area.

Plans include a new road called Summerside Boulevard running from Pelham Town Square to Rice Road, as well as new paths for walking and cycling.

“We’re trying to give people many ways in which they can interact and link with the development, as opposed to just sort of another busy street off of Highway 20,” Augustyn said.

“We hope it’s a different development than other areas have seen.”

Not far from that site, Augustyn hopes to see work begin on a new facility for Wellspring Niagara in 2017.

“They will feasibly be starting in 2017 with their construction. That’s what I’m hearing,” Augustyn said, referring to the new regional headquarters for the cancer patient support organization.

A pond and park being added to the area will also provide a tranquil area for Wellspring’s clients visiting the facility, which will be built on property donated by the town in 2014.

Pelham will also grow significantly in the months to come, with several hundred new homes planned in new residential developments throughout the town.

“It’ll be almost like the late 1980s in Pelham, where the community grew quite a lot, quite rapidly,” Augustyn said.

A long-awaited residential development in Fenwick might also become a reality in 2017, on a “pretty big tract of land” made available for development as a result of an urban area expansion in 1990 along Canboro Road.

“The owners of the property are anxious for us to move ahead with that,” Augustyn said.

Also in Fenwick, the newly expanded Maple Acre library branch is expected to open its doors within the next few months.

“It will be a great facility for the western part of town, and all the town,” he said.

Work on the $1-million 334-square-metre expansion began in June and was originally expected to be complete before Christmas.

But now, Augustyn is instead hoping for an opening by Valentine’s Day.

