Concert association presents Swan Lake

Welland-Port Colborne Concert Association presented Bengt Jorgen's re-visioned version of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake for a capacity audience at the Welland Centennial Secondary School auditorium.

There are still two concert series shows remaining in the season, including Kyra Millan and Tina Faye on Feb. 26, and Ensemble Vivant on March 25.

More information about the concert series is available at www.wellandportcolborneconcert.org,