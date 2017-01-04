Mom denied access to daughter

A plea by Allana Haist to be reunited with her nine-year-old daughter Layla Sabry was denied in a Welland courtroom Wednesday.

Nearly 55 people filled the courtroom to capacity in a show of support for the 38-year-old Welland woman, as her lawyer Natalie Fortier introduced “urgent motions” asking that Haist be granted supervised access to her daughter, whom she has not seen since Dec. 12 when police arrested Haist in Hamilton ending a 10-day Canada-wide manhunt that followed an Amber Alert.

“Of course, your honour, my client would wish to have access. She has been provided none since the child has been placed with the aunt,” Fortier said, referring to a paternal aunt who was granted temporary custody of the child.

Fortier also asked that the Ministry of the Attorney General’s Office of the Children’s Lawyer (OCL) be appointed to represent Layla.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Theresa Maddalena denied both requests.

“There is no evidence of harm to the child before this court at this time, other than the bald and accusatory statements of the mother,” Maddalena said, while ruling on the motions.

Fortier earlier argued that there is “ample material before the court to indicate that she has serious concern about the safety of her child.”

Those concerns, she added, are based on a lack of information about the child’s well-being, and concerns about lack of supervision.

Lawyer Roslyn Tsao, representing Layla’s father Mohamed Abdel-Motaleb, expressed concerns about granting access to Haist.

She said an affidavit signed by Haist said she “decided to take some time away from home to think about the situation and regroup.” However, when police took custody of Layla, her hair was cut short and dyed a different colour.

“That’s not someone taking a break, that’s someone wanting to disappear,” Tsao said.

Maddalena said the request to allow Haist access to her daughter did not include a specific plan for the visits.

“The motion brought by the mother is dismissed on a without prejudice basis,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fortier said the request for OCL representation would provide “that independent voice for the child.”

“It is perplexing that it (an OCL appointment) has not been made to this point. I would have assumed that in a case of this nature, this would have been addressed, but it wasn’t,” Fortier said.

Maddalena ruled that appointing a legal representative for Layla would not be possible at this time, because the court has yet to determine if it has jurisdiction in this case. A hearing on that issue is slated for Jan. 23.

Fortier said the requests were introduced as urgent motions due to concerns about the “isolation of the child,” after they learned that Layla has not been in school.

She said Layla did attend school “for a couple of hours one morning, after which she was removed by the father.”

“This is a grave concern considering that one of the basis that the respondent obtained the order was his insistence that the child be in school,” she said.

Tsao said social media attention to the high-profile case has led to concerns about leaving Layla at school.

“Obviously school is important, but this is not a regular case,” she said.

Fortier said the family also learned that Layla was removed from the region “despite the very clear provisions of the orders of Justice (James) Sloan.”

Tsao said her aunt brought her on a ski vacation during the holidays, which did not violate the previous court order.

