Deadline extended for Welland talent competition

There’s a top prize of $2,500 and a total of $5,000 in prizes up for grabs, but so far no one has signed up to win it.

Debi Katsmar, chairwoman of the Canada’s 150th in Welland committee, said a handful of people have submitted applications for the North Welland Business Improvement Area (BIA) Canada 150 Talent Showcase Competition. But applications must be accompanied by videos of applicants demonstrating their talent, “and we haven’t actually received any videos yet,” Katsmar said.

She called it surprising, considering the wealth of talented people the city has to offer.

The contest is not just for musicians.

“It’s open to every talent,” she said. “You could be a painter, or an artist.”

Katsmar said the deadline for submissions, originally set at Jan. 6, has been extended until Sunday, Jan. 15, in the hope that people will use the extra time to put together complete applications.

“I think people are thinking it has to be a professionally made (video), and it really doesn’t. It just needs to be someone holding the camera while they demonstrate their talent,” she said. “And we need to get their videos to consider their entry valid.”

Katsmar suspects the holiday season might have hampered efforts to find applicants.

“People are busy, and now that the holidays are winding down it might give us some attention,” she said. “I’m thinking, too, that some of the people who are a little bit more well known are maybe thinking they can’t enter.”

The competition, however, is open to anyone who lives in Welland. She said even people who live outside the city but attend school here are welcome to participate.

“Anyone going to a Welland school, because we have people from across Niagara that get bused in to school here, they just need to prove that they’re enrolled in the school,” she said.

Videos are an important part of the application process because they allow judges to determine the top 15 entries that will be selected to perform on Feb. 2, when the city kicks off local celebrations of Canada’s 150 anniversary with an event to start the 150-day countdown to Canada Day.

While entertainers, such as musicians and comedians, will have a chance to perform on stage, Katsmar said visual artists will have their work displayed throughout the event, and they’ll have a few minutes on stage to talk about their work.

Prize money is contributed by the North Welland BIA.

In addition to the $2,500 first-place prize, $1,500 in prize money will be awarded to the second-place winner, while $1,000 will go to the third-place contestant.

More information about the competition as well as entry forms can be found at www.canada150inwelland.com.

Videos must be a maximum of three minutes long, and can be submitted — along with completed entry forms — by dropping them off on a USB stick at Welland Civic Square’s reception desk in an envelope marked “Welland 150 Talent Competition Entry,” with the applicant’s name and phone number; links to videos on YouTube can be e-mailed to talent@2017welland.com.

Videos of less than 25 megabites can be sent in a Facebook message to 2017 Welland, or videos and application forms can be submitted via Dropbox or other information sharing websites by e-mailing a link to the e-mail address above.

