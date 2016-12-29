Former boxer remembered

Boxing was everything to Dominic (Mimi) Mercuri.

The 51-year-old Welland resident reached the provincial pinnacle of the sport in the early 1990s, claiming the Ontario championship in the featherweight category “multiple times,” said Ray Napper, a coach at Napper’s Boxing Club where Mercuri trained throughout his long career.

“He had a lot of experience, and he was a very slick fighter,” Napper said. “He had well over 100 fights and you don’t get that far without being good.”

Long after his own tenure in the ring had ended, Mercuri continued to spend much of his time at the boxing club in Welland that was “his second home,” coaching other fighters.

“Ever since 1995, he helped coach at the boxing club off and on,” Napper said, adding Mercuri had recently talked about returning to the club as a coach in the coming year.

Napper was at the boxing club Tuesday when he learned Mercuri had died. Mercuri’s body was found Tuesday in the icy waters of the Welland Recreational Canal by the Lincoln Street bridge.

“The coaches and myself and a couple of the boxers all stayed behind after practice and we all shared memories about him,” Napper said. “He was a huge part of the boxing club, and helping kids out.”

Years ago, when Napper was a competitive boxer, it was Mercuri who helped him reached the national championship level of the sport.

“Mimi really helped me out when I was fighting, and I formed a good bond with him that just carried over,” Napper said.

More recently, Mercuri helped Napper train other young boxers, including one athlete who went on to reach the national championships.

Mercuri’s love for the sport was contagious.

“He brought energy and enthusiasm” to the boxing club, Napper said.

“Everybody wanted to work with Mimi because he was a fun guy to be around in the gym, and his passion for boxing is just unbelievable and teaching it in a fun way,” he said. “That’s why it’s such a big loss, especially for the people who don’t know him as well.”

Mercuri has had trouble with the law in recent years, including a standoff with police on West Main Street about a decade ago. But he was also known as a kind and caring person to his numerous friends from throughout the province.

“People from all over Ontario are messaging me, sending condolences about Mimi,” Napper said.

Although a funeral service for Mercuri is taking place today, friends at the boxing club are planning to remember him on his birthday next Thursday.

“I don’t think we’re going to do a huge thing for him, but we’re going to do a moment of silence for him.”

Niagara Regional Police confirmed Thursday that the body found earlier this week in the recreational canal was Mercuri, and a post-mortem examination conducted Wednesday determined the cause of his death was not suspicious in nature.

Mercuri was reported to have been in Welland hospital for a medical issue about a week before he died.

Police are asking anyone with information about Mercuri’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his death to contact Welland detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 3355, to assist investigators in developing a timeline of his final days.

