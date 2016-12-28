OCTOBER

Oct. 7 – The Jean Vanier Lynx ground the Eden Flyers 46-28 becoming the first single A school to win the overall championship at the Standard Girls Basketball Tournament in St. Catharines. Vanier post player Natasha Desjardins, who nets six points and 12 rebounds in the semifinals against the Denis Morris Reds and scores four and grabs 11 rebounds in the final, is named the tournament’s most valuable player. Teammates Keturah Balabyekkudo and Alexandra Hebert join her on the first all-star team.

Oct. 15 – They’re the missing Lynx no more. Jean Vanier adds the final piece to the high school’s trophy case – a Tribune Tournament title – by dethroning reigning champion Notre Dame in the first all-Welland battle for girls basketball bragging rights. The gold medal, first ever for a single A school at the midseason showcase in Welland, is the reward for persevering against the triple A Fighting Irish over 32 minutes of back-and-forth action that comes down to the last possession in a 41-39 nailbiter. The Saint Paul Patriots take the consolation title with a 49-46 victory over the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs.

Oct. 21 - Ontario’s top individual and team in men’s college golf also top the leaderboard nationally. However, a gold medal-winning performance by Josiah Dixon of Niagara College at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships in Prince Edward Island is not without drama that threatened to spill over into prime time. After completing the final round convinced he had lost the gold medal by three strokes, Dixon of Bognor, Ont., near Owen Sound, makes the most after the winner is disqualified for a scorecard violation. Andre-Laurendeau’s Marc-Olivier Plasse ends the drama on the third playoff hole when his failure to sink a four-foot putt for par gives Dixon the men’s individual championship by one stroke. Dixon, Evan Littlefield, who finishes 15th overall in the men’s championship; Ben Kenel, tied for 29th in the individual standings with teammate Brett Shewchuk; and Logan Lammerant, who finishes in 53rd place, combine to card a final-round 297 to give the Knights the men’s team title.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 5 – The Welland County Motorcycle Club shines the spotlight on racing division champions at its annual awards banquet at Croatian National Home: Tyler Seguin, Welland, 450 expert, open expert; Dustin Brown, Muskoka, 450 intermediate, open intermediate; Rodrick Scott, Wainfleet, 450 novice; Brandon Newman, Medina, N.Y., open novice; Sam Manyon, Akron, N.Y., veterans; Kyle Legault, Welland, speedway; Kris Boothby, Huntsville, open ATV; Hunter Bauer, Chippawa, youth, 85 cc; Spencer Burley, Spencerport, N.Y., 65 cc; Cole Guignard, Stevensville, 50 cc, chain drive; Liam Caskie, Brantford, 50 cc, shaft drive.

Nov. 12 – The checkered flag falls on the 2016 racing seasons at New Humberstone Speedway with the Port Colborne’s annual track banquet at the Americana Resort in Niagara Falls. Street stock champion Dave Bailey of Hagersville, who also won points races in the 8-cylinder class at Merrittville and Ohsweken speedways this year, goes home with the Trevor Wilkens Driver of the Year Award. Jeff Armstrong of Port Colborne receives the Jim Simpson Crew Chief of the Year Award, and Kyle Tomaski of Dain City the Pete Cosco Memorial Dedication to the Sport Award.

Nov. 26 – Jean Vanier sweeps Durham Christian, the Lake Ontario Secondary Schools Association representative, in straight sets - 25-21, 26-24, 25-23 - for the bronze medal at the provincial high school boys single A volleyball championships at Canadore College in North Bay.

Nov. 26 - Keturah Balabyekkudo scores a team-high 15 points and the Jean Vanier Lynx rebound from a 17-2 deficit to the host O’Gorman Knights for a 51-45 victory and the gold medal at the Ontario girls single A high school basketball championships in Timmins. It’s the Welland school’s second provincial title in a row and fourth in the past six years.

Nov. 26 - Dave Bailey of Hagersville completes a sweep of the Hoosier Stock racing circuit by winning the Archer Truck Centre Driver of the Year Award at Merrittville Speedway’s season-ending banquet at Club Castropignano in Port Robinson. He also won points championships at New Humberstone and Ohsweken speedway’s in 2016. Bailey’s racing team member Mike Miller goes home to Caledonia with the Billy Matthews Crew Chief of the Award, Ryan Susice of Ransomville, N.Y., is the track’s performer of the year, Kyle Rothwell of Welland receives the Ed McPherson Construction Sportsmanship Award, and Brent Begolo of Thorold receives the Jeno Begolo-Ivan Little Most Improved Driver Award.

Nov. 26 – Welland real estate entrepreneur Don Speice, 51, is introduced as new owner of Merrittville Speedway in Thorold. A one-time driver won two pro stock championships at Merrittville and also raced late models at New Humberstone Speedway in Port Colborne, Speice takes over from Pete Bicknell and the family of Randy Williamson who owned the 3/8-mile dirt track for 14 years. Terms are not disclosed but Bicknell confirms the sale price is lower than the asking price of $790,000 for the turn-key operation. “A lot lower, in fact. We ‘fire-saled’ it,” Bicknell said.

Nov. 27 - Owen Kaiser, junior 1; Donny Lampman, junior 2; Travis Majuery, senior animal; and Dalton Slack, junior restricted; are crowned points championships of their respective racing divisions at Merrittville Speedway’s karting awards luncheon. Tim Phillips, the father of first-ever novice champion Kyle Phillips, is honoured as the outstanding crew chief for 2016.

DECEMBER

Dec. 2 – Nine athletes who combined to win five gold medals for the South Niagara Rowing Club at the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta 20 years ago are the first-ever inductees into the Welland-based club’s wall of fame. In addition to enshrining Robb Blacquiere, Tom Blacquiere, Chris Bonfoco, Craig Green, Jamie Jocsak, Jeff Jocsak, Sarah Montgomery, Steve Montgomery and Mike Thibeault, the club christens a quad in honour of two-time Pan Am Games gold medallist Kerry Maher-Shaffer at its 40th annual Captain’s Dinner.

Dec. 10 – Anthony Romero, 18, of Welland scores a unanimous decision for the men’s 155-pound lightweight championship at the Iron Tiger Fight Series in Columbus, Ohio. A win that improves his record to 7-1 is the Brock University student’s third mixed martial arts belt on 2016. He also won the Bizzaro and Pinnacle series championships, both held in Erie, Pa.

Dec. 20 – About 3,000 non-perishable food items as well as $3,000 are raised in a charity hockey game at Welland Arena featuring major midget and minor midget A teams playing for bragging rights. About 1,000 people attend a benefit that honours the memories of Julia Turner and Dalton Jacques.

Dec. 28 – Goaltenders Blair Coffin and Brandon McCorriston, defenceman Trevor LeDonne and forward Ryan Miotto are selected to represent the Welland Junior Canadians at a junior B all-star doubleheader at Morgan Firestone Arena in Ancaster. Forwards Mason Ash and Noah Caperchione and blue-liner Alex Jerome are the members of the Pelham Panthers named to the lineup. The nightcap featured the top 17- and 18-year-old players in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, with 16-year-olds showcasing their talent in the early game.

Dec. 31 – The Tribune names Jean Vanier’s senior girls basketball team as south Niagara’s team of the year for 2016. In addition to defending their single A title at the Ontario high school championships in Timmins, the Lynx became the first small-enrolment school to win both the Standard and Tribune tournament championships.