River Lions lose home opener

Record regular season crowd sees River Lions drop decision to Titans

Rod Mawhood

Special to The Standard

The Niagara River Lions almost did the unthinkable two nights in a row.

But after overcoming an 18-point deficit in a thrilling 107-106 victory in London on Monday night to open the NBL Canada season, the River Lions couldn’t repeat the same magic against the expansion Kitchener-Waterloo Titans Tuesday night at Meridian Centre.

The visiting Titans opened a 30-9 first-quarter lead en route to the franchise’s first-ever victory. The final score in front of a River Lions regular season record crowd of 3,146 was 120-105.

Niagara held a 20-minute closed door meeting after the contest.

“The goal was just to air some things out,” Niagara sophomore head coach Grace Lokole said.

“We’ve had two really, really bad starts. It’s not a talent issue. We just don’t want this to become a trend.”

And that trend is being outscored 69-36 in the first quarter of games this season.

First-year River Lion forward Kirk Williams Jr. led the home team and all scorers with 28 points.

“For the second night in a row we were fighting. We were trying to fight back,” said the 30-year old Williams Jr. who is a four-year veteran of the league.

“We have to get better in the first quarter. Once we get better in the first quarter we should be OK.”

Niagara was playing without two of their starters, as guard Sammy Zeglinski and forward Chris Commons both suffered upper-body injuries in London on Monday night. A number of other players were also reportedly playing through injuries.

On the other side of the floor, former Niagara River Lion Adam Blazek was shooting the lights out all night.

Blazek’s first 18 points were the result of six three-point shots. He led Kitchener-Waterloo with 22 points overall as the Titans drained 18 three-pointers in the game.

“I was just comfortable with these rims and the setting here,” Blazek said.

“I was really excited to be back, and see so many old faces, and play in front of these fans again.

“I put in a lot of work in this off-season on my jump shot. It’s a huge part of my game, and hopefully I can continue to shoot like that all year.”

The River Lions host the London Lightning Friday. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is 7 p.m.

“We have to play as a team. That’s what it’s about — playing as a team, and making sure you’re selfless in everything you do,” Lokole said.

“It’s tough to beat a team that’s playing together. Individuals can’t beat a team,” he added.

The Scoop

Titans 120 River Lions 105

Standard Star of the Game: River Lions forward Kirk Williams Jr. with a game-high 28 points and seven rebounds.

For Niagara: Williams Jr. (28), Tyshawn Patterson (20), Marcus Lewis (15), Bilal Benn (14) and Logan Stutz (11).

For Kitchener-Waterloo: Adam Blazek 22, A.J. Davis (15) Jamell Harris (13), Orlando Coleman (13) and Tramar Sutherland (10).

Game stats: Shooting percentage: River Lions: 50.0; Titans 53.5; Rebounds: Niagara (46); Kitchener-Waterloo (41); Turnovers: River Lions (20) ; Titans (16); Free throws: Niagara 13-for-19; Kitchener-Waterloo 10-for-12.

Attendance: 3,146

Up Next: The River Lions host London on Friday. Game time at Meridian Centre is 7 p.m.

Lion Pride: The River Lions honoured 2015-16 league MVP Logan Stutz before the game. Stutz had 11 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s loss … Tramar Sutherland (another former River Lion) also plays for the Titans … Tyshawn Patterson (25 points) led the Lions in Monday’s victory over the London Lightning. Stutz added 24 points and seven rebounds as Niagara outscored London 64-49 in the second half.