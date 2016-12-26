JANUARY

Jan. 9 – Bowman Barnett, Eastdale; Ryan Cooper, Notre Dame; Ethan Degazio, Notre Dame; Alex Elliott, Welland Centennial; Danny Gearing, E.L. Crossley; Shae-Lynn Harwood, Notre Dame; Jacob Kannenberg, Notre Dame; Jordan Labonte, Jean Vanier; Daniel Lokole, Notre Dame; and Brandon Rodrigue, Lakeshore Catholic; are invited to take a bow at centre court as recipients of $500 Tribune Tournament scholarships.

Jan. 9 – Tyler Thomson nets a game-high 17 points, teammate Alex Simeunovic 16 and the A.N. Myer Marauders come from behind to defeat the defending champion Notre Dame Fighting Irish 59-41 for the title at the 61st Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament at Dillon Hall in Welland. In the consolation final, it’s the Welland Centennial Cougars edging the E.L. Crossley Cyclone 36-36. Thomson, most valuable and most defensive player; Noah Mete, Notre Dame, most sportsmanlike; and Emily Neudorf, Welland Centennial, top cheerleader; are the individual award winners. Mike Casciano, Simeunovic, Thomson, A.N. Myer; Jake Croft, Mitchell Orosz, Notre Dame; are first-team all-stars.

Jan. 13 – Triathlon Canada magazine names Lynda Lemon, 71, of Welland its dualthete of the year for 2015. The cancer survivor and retired Eastdale Secondary School teacher returned home from the World Duathlon Championships in Adelaide, Australia, with the gold medal in the women’s 70 to 74 age category.

Jan. 18 – Ray Sarkis is named interim head coach of the women’s volleyball team at Niagara College. Sarkis, the college’s intercollegiate athletic co-ordinator for the past 20 years, succeeds Joey Martins who resigned citing “personal reasons” after guiding the team to a 7-2 start to the 2015-16 season.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 6 – Club and high school rowers from south Niagara combine to win 19 medals, including six golds, at the Canadian Indoor Rowing Championships at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga.

Feb. 14 – Niagara College’s Jordan Thin is named the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association coach of the year at the provincial curling championships in Thunder Bay. Niagara’s Samantha Lees makes the second all-star team after the Knights lose the bronze medal in extra ends to the host Confederation Thunderhawks.

Feb. 24 – Chase White, Cole Cimek, Brodie Thoms and Daniel Legualt each score a goal and the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish defend their Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association senior boys championship with a 4-2 victory over the Lakeshore Catholic Gators. Tanner Lynds and Masetovecchio find the back of the net for Lakeshore.

Feb. 26 – The Sir Allan MacNab Lions from Hamilton defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 59-41 at Dillon Hall in Welland to clinch a berth in the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations triple A boys basketball championships in Windsor.

Feb. 27 – Niagara falls one victory short of defending its Ontario Colleges Athletic Association men’s volleyball title and return home to Welland with the silver medal. The Knights, the reigning national bronze medallists, end the playoffs on the wrong end of a five-set decision – 25-21, 17-25, 23-25, 25-21, 6-15 – to the Sheridan Bruins at the provincial championships in Toronto.

Feb. 27 – The defending Canadian and Ontario women’s college volleyball champion Humber Hawks sweep the Niagara Knights – 25-9, 22-22, 25-18 – at the women’s college volleyball championships in North Bay. For the Knights, the silver medal won under interim head coach Ray Sarkis is an upgrade on the bronze they won in 2015.

Feb. 29 – The Kingsville Kings defeat the visiting Niagara Whalers 4-1. With the win, the No. 1 seed in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League playoffs completes a sweep of the Port Colborne-based Whalers in a best-of-five, second-round series.

MARCH

March 2 – Jonathan Corkery, 23, is named head coach of the Welland Generals junior B lacrosse team. It’s a homecoming for the Brock University student who spent the 2012 season playing indoor lacrosse in Welland when the team was still known as the Warlords.

March 4 – Welland native and Confederation graduate Kaitlyn McPherson leads all scorers with 22 points in the final game of her five-year collegiate career, all at Niagara College, as the Knights defeat the St. Clair Saints 69-59 for the consolation title at the Ontario women’s college basketball championships held at the Athletic Centre in Welland.

March 5 – Niagara’s D.J. Morrison nets 12 points, including a game-changing five in the final 35 seconds of regulation, to lead the Knights past the La Cite Coyotes from Ottawa 78-75 for the consolation championship at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association men’s basketball championships at Humber College in Toronto.

March 8 – Mark Sinclair makes 18 saves for his second shutout of the playoffs backstopping the Caledonia Corvairs to a 13-0 victory over the visiting Pelham Panthers and a sweep of a best-of-seven quarter-final series. It’s the third year in a row that the Corvairs have eliminated Pelham in the first round on their way to a Sutherland Cup Ontario junior B hockey championship.

March 10 – Nathan Janzen, 35, tops a list of 10 candidates and is hired by Niagara College to take over the women’s volleyball program as head coach under a one-year contract. The Kitchener native, for the past six years an assistant coach at McMaster University in Hamilton, succeeds intercollegiate co-ordinator Ray Sarkis who guided the Knights to the silver medal at the Ontario championships as interim head coach. He did not apply for the part-time job.

March 11 – Dalton Jacques, a beloved member of a Welland major bantam team that won an Ontario Minor Hockey Association championship in 2014-15, loses a courageous nearly two-year battle with cancer at age 15.

March 11 – Goals from Ryan Miotto and Max Cipriano are all the offence the Welland Junior Canadians can generate in their final game of the junior B hockey playoffs. A 4-2 victory on their home ice gives the St. Catharines Falcons the best-of-seven, opening-round series four games to one.

March 15 – Junior B hockey’s Welland Junior Canadians bring back Keith Osborne for a sixth season as head coach. The ex-NHLer’s record in regular-season games as the B’s bench boss is 139-92-4-12. He compiled a 45-62-0-12 mark in 2 ½ seasons coaching the then Port Colborne Pirates.

March 17 – Daniel Legault’s second goal of the game, with 1:43 remaining in regulation; gives the Welland Mike Knapp Ford Tigers a 5-4 victory over the visiting Ajax Knights and a sweep of a best-of-five, six-point Ontario Minor Hockey Association minor midget A final. The Tigers dedicate the provincial championship, Welland’s second in as many years, to teammate Dalton Jacques whose life was claimed by cancer earlier in the month.

March 17 – The Pelham E.S. Fox Tigers sweep their way to an Ontario Minor Hockey Association bantam BB championship by diffusing the visiting Strathroy Rockets 5-2. Ethan Mergl scores two goals to pace the Panthers on offence.

March 24 – Ryan Barnes, 37, returns to his junior B hockey roots in spirit, albeit not in geography. He is named to replace Paul MacLean behind the bench of the Pelham Panthers, the successor franchise to the team on which Barnes used to play, the Port Colborne Sailors. MacLean compiled a 1-45-0-4 record in league play and an 0-4 mark in the playoffs in one season as the team’s head coach.

