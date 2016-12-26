Loving life and giving back

Do not disturb until noon, reads a piece of paper attached to the house.

Leave a message, reads an accompanying note, with a small notepad and Sharpie on a string.

Good thing it’s 1 p.m.

After a couple of knocks, Don Johnson, wearing his signature red and black plaid shirt and suspenders, welcomes a reporter and photographer inside.

A few steps in and you start to fully appreciate how much this 90-year-old man has meant to his community over the decades.

The walls are covered with plaques, certificates and awards from the city, province and organizations recognizing his lifetime of volunteerism.

A glance around his home and you can tell Johnson likes to keep it old school.

One can find cassettes, a tube TV and an older-style corded telephone.

But don’t think he’s out of touch with what’s going on in the world of modern music.

On display is a figure of his grandson, Joel Zimmerman, who is known for his superstar electronic dance music persona Deadmau5.

After telling some stories, Johnson retreats to his living room and pulls out his banjo, the same one he has played to countless residents at parades, fairs and parties for the past 45 years.

Asked what’s the biggest crowd favourite, he immediately starts strumming the chords to You are My Sunshine.

“It’s a genuine Washburn banjo,” he says after finishing the tune. “These are genuine ivory pegs.”

Johnson caresses the instrument, which he says is more than 90 years old, thinking back to the first time he held it.

“I always liked minstrel shows and I would go and they would have 10 or 20 banjos playing and I liked the sound of it. I kept telling my (late) wife (Katherine) about that for a long time and finally she said, ‘For Christ’s sake, go buy a banjo and get the darn thing out of your mind.’”

Johnson was born and raised in St. Catharines, but has lived in Niagara Falls for the past 63 years.

Johnson was recently honoured by city council with a framed photo of the falls and a certificate recognizing his 90th birthday, which is today, and his lifetime of community service.

His latest acknowledgment will soon be put up next to so many others, including his 2007 induction into the Niagara Falls Sports Wall of Fame in the builder category.

In 1976, Johnson turned his eight-hectare farm on Beaverdams Road into his own field of dreams.

Thanks to his love of the sport and recognizing the need for a place for men over 40 to play, a baseball diamond was built.

Johnson, who played with his postal-worker buddies, jokes now that it wasn’t entirely his idea to construct the park.

“These guys on the team said, ‘Hey, Johnson, you got 20 acres out there on Beaverdams, why don’t you build us a ballpark?’ I said, ‘You’re crazy.’”

Days later, Johnson says, his barber was giving him a close shave with a straight razor when two of his teammates walked in and said, “‘We got him now! You gonna build that ballpark or not?’ I said, ‘I’m thinking about it, but I need help.’ They said, ‘You’ll get all the help you need.’”

The first pitch was thrown out at the new park in 1977.

The original slo-pitch league consisted of four teams, a number that grew over the years.

After a few seasons, there were concerns raised about liability insurance.

The city suggested relocating the diamond to the former Memorial School grounds owned by the municipality.

In 1982, the city sent the backstop, bleachers and storage shed to the property off Spring Street. The park, at that time named A.C. McCallum Park, was developed with two diamonds.

There have been numerous improvements made to the property over the years, including tree planting, fencing, benches and a washroom facility. The improvements were paid for, in part, through donations by Johnson.

In 1992, the city renamed the park Don W. Johnson Park to honour his work.

Johnson now lives in a home overlooking the park.

“I’m still out there harassing these guys and teasing the hell out of them,” he says.

In addition to his contributions to local baseball, Johnson has long been known for his appearances at events, playing his banjo and volunteering his time at various community functions.

“As a kid, I used to go up and down the street with my shovel cleaning snow. I love my country. I love my community. Giving back just comes naturally to me.”

There’s no doubting Johnson’s love for Canada.

Canadian flags are prevalent on his property and his national pride is the reason behind his attire.

“This is a lumberjack shirt. I’m Canadian and I want more people to be Canadian,” he says.

“As Stompin’ Tom Connors said, ‘… If you don’t believe your country should come before yourself, ya can better serve your country by living somewhere else.’”

Age doesn’t seem to be slowing Johnson down much, as he still attends certain events.

His sense of humour — and wit — are as sharp as ever.

Asked how he’s feeling, Johnson, as if ready to hit the ball out of the park one more time, grins from ear to ear and answers: “With my hands.”

As for the note outside, he doesn’t want visitors to take it the wrong way.

There’s a reason behind it, he says.

He just likes to sleep in.

“The last few years, I find that I don’t sleep too good early in the night, but the mornings are great. By noon, I’m up and around again, ready to go.

“When I wake up, I got it made. I can handle the rest of the day. Give me a problem, I can handle it. Problems are just meant to be solved.”

