20 FROM 2016: Niagara sports quiz

Think you know your stuff? Take a try at our Niagara sports quiz.

1.

Which Niagara athlete placed fourth in his or her discipline at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil?

A. Mohammed Ahmed

B. Natalie Mastracci

C. Jillian Gallays

D. Michelle Fazzari

2.

How many medals did Niagara-born athletes win at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro?

A. None

B. One

C. Two

D. Four

3.

How many medals did Niagara-born athletes win at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro?

A. Three

B. Two

C. One

D. None

4.

What caused a PGA Tour Canada event to be moved to Cherry Hill course in Fort Erie in September?

A. Hurricane in Mexico

B. Course went bankrupt in Calgary

C. Wildfires in Fort McMurray

D. Sponsors pulled out of event in Dominican Republic because it was to be staged on a Donald Trump course

5.

Where did the A.N. Myer Marauders senior football team finish in national rankings?

A. 10th

B. Seventh

C. Fourth

D. Second

6.

What was the Niagara River Lions record in their inaugural season in the National Basketball League of Canada?

A. 19-21

B. 18-22

C. 17-23

D. 16-24

7.

Which Niagara River Lions player averaged the second-most points during the 2015-16 season?

A. Sammy Zeglinski

B. B.J. Monteiro

C. Travis Releford

D. Logan Stutz

8.

What was the highest national ranking achieved by the Brock men’s basketball team during the 2015-16 season?

A. Eighth

B. Sixth

C. Fourth

D. Second

9.

Which Brock University team is currently ranked in the top six in the Canadian university rankings?

A. Men’s wrestling

B. Women’s wrestling

C. Men’s basketball

D. All of the above

10.

Which local golfer was the top finisher at the Canadian senior men’s golf championship played at Grand Niagara in Niagara Falls?

A. Sandy Billyard

B. Joe Miszk

C. Jim Briggs

D. Kerry Short

11.

Who led the Niagara IceDogs in plus-minus last season with a plus-28?

A. Josh Ho-Sang

B. Jordan Maletta

C. Aaron Haydon

D. Vince Dunn

12.

Who led the IceDogs in goals scored in the playoffs, with eight?

A. Anthony DiFruscia

B. Brendan Perlini

C. Stephen Harper

D. Pavel Jenys

13.

Name the only IceDogs player selected in the 2016 NHL draft.

A. Stephen Dhillon

B. Chris Paquette

C. Johnny Corneil

D. Ryan Mantha

14.

Who was the highest-selected local player in the 2016 OHL draft, by the North Bay Battalion?

A. Hunter Holmes

B. Riley Daniels

C. Adam McMaster

D. Daylon Groulx

15.

Name the former IceDogs coach who had a son drafted last season in the OHL.

A. Marty Williamson

B. Mike McCourt

C. Frank Girhiny

D. Mario Cicchillo

16.

Who is the all-time IceDogs single-season leader in penalty minutes with 155?

A. Andrew Shaw

B. Jordan Foreman

C. Alex Friesen

D. Sin Bin

17.

Name the GOJHL team that allowed the fewest goals in the regular season, with 95.

A. Leamington Flyers

B. Caledonia Corvairs

C. Niagara Falls Canucks

D. Pelham Panthers

18.

Corey Pawley and Matthew Hore of Caledonia were the top two point producers in the GOJHL. Who placed third in Golden Horseshoe with 83 points?

A. Jake Evans, St. Catharines

B. Ben Hughes, Caledonia

C. Ben Evans, Fort Erie

D. Anthony Passero, Fort Erie

19.

Name the only team to lose in regulation time to the Pelham Panthers last season.

A. Buffalo Regals

B. Thorold Blackhawks

C. Fort Erie Meteors

D. Welland Junior Canadians

20.

Who is the coach of the Thorold Senior Athletics?

A. Kevin Bolibruck

B. Rob Hubbert

C. Dan Timmins

D. Dave Marrone

ANSWERS

1. A

2. B

3. A

4. C

5. D

6. D

7. B

8. C

9. D

10. A

11. A

12. D

13. B

14. C

15. B Mike McCourt (Riley McCourt, Hamilton).

16. B

17. A

18. D

19. B

20. A