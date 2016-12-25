It should have been the first Christmas a Toronto family spent at their new Peterborough-area cottage.

But in what provincial police are calling a “Christmas tragedy,” the family of four, along with their two dogs, are believed dead following a fire that burned their Stoney Lake vacation home to the ground early Christmas Eve.

“Wonderful family,” a local business owner who knew them for 10 years said Sunday. “The family first started on an island property and just recently, in 2015, bought an inland cottage and moved up to there. They were happy to be up here for Christmas, and then the next day, they had the fire.”

Police were called just before 4 a.m. Saturday to the cottage at 614 Hamilton Dr. N., near McCracken’s Landing in Douro-Dummer Township, Peterborough County OPP Const. Jason Folz said.

The blaze levelled the house, with the charred remains of a chimney left standing.

The bodies of two people and two family pets were found in the cottage, Folz said, while two other family members were unaccounted for and believed dead.

Police have not yet revealed the victims’ identities.

But the business owner said the parents were two lawyers in their 40s who had a pair of sons around 10 and 12 years old. They also had two large dogs they brought with them to the cottage.

He said the family attended St. Peter’s on-the-Rock Church in town.

“The boys played hockey, went fishing and loved the lake up here,” he said. “The family was well-known in the community. They were always very nice and loving. I remember serving the boys ice cream when they went to the market.

“I don’t know how to describe it — we’ve all been taken back by this.”

The business owner, who didn’t wish to be identified, said while he lived a ways away from Hamilton Dr., the cottage was situated near two neighbours, one of which called 911 when they saw the flames.

The $1-million-plus, 4,000-square-foot cottage was made entirely of timber and “in very good condition,” the man said, adding the family did some “cosmetic” renovations before moving in last year.

“It’s all speculation right now (what caused the fire),” he said. “I went there the next morning. It was a terrible sight to see.”

The Peterborough County OPP crime unit, the Office of the Fire Marshal and the OPP Central Region forensic identification unit are investigating the cause of the fire.

— With files from Reg Watson

