Surfing Santa rides again
John ‘Surfing Santa’ Fulton hit the Niagara River in Fort Erie on Friday, an annual tradition he has been doing for the last 32 years. At the event, Fulton collects socks and underwear he donates to Resource Association For Teens (RAFT), a youth hostel and drop-in centre in St. Catharines. (Kris Dube/Special to the Fort Erie Times)
