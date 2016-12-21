Letters to the editor

Our readers write about the coal industry and good care at Heidehof Home for the Aged.

Editorial was disrespectful to the coal industry

Re: the recent Postmedia editorial, ‘Coal exports expose Canada’s hypocrisy’ (Dec. 18).

As of 2015, our thermal exports were down to approximately three million tonnes, all of which come from Alberta. Metallurgical coal comprises nearly all of our exports today. That’s important, because of the amount of steel Canada imports from the countries we trade with — Korea, Japan and China — all use our coal to fabricate steel. Like oil and gas, coal, both domestic and abroad, has struggled with low commodity prices, affecting the hard-working men and women who make their living from it.

Not one of those people needs this newspaper chain to kick them when they are down by spreading misinformation about our industry.

The International Energy Agency recently found that in southeast Asia, coal promotes greater opportunities for affordable and reliable electricity.

Even as the global energy market diversifies, the demand for coal is still projected to increase by 25 per cent over the next few decades. Old technologies will be replaced by new, more efficient ones but the baseload remains the same.

The small amount of thermal coal Canada exports is about as good as you’ll get in this world. The countries that are using coal to modernize will also employ some of our 21st-century technologies to ensure energy is provided safely to their populations.

To publish an editorial that treats an industry that helped build this country, and which sustains our export trade, like a “fart in the room” is disrespectful.

Robin Campbell

President, Coal Association of Canada

Good care was appreciated

These days when nursing homes and health care in general tend to be denigrated for the care they provide, we would like to say the care provided by the staff of C2 in Heidehof Home for the Aged is above reproach.

Our mother was a resident of this floor from July 2009 until her death in her 101st year. From the beginning, staff welcomed her with open arms: the cleaning staff kept her room spotless and always had a kind word for her, nurses kept her clean and free from illness, the activation staff tried hard to keep her busy with multiple tasks to fill her days, and the dietary workers prepared delicious, well-balanced meals daily.

When it came time for our mother to return to her God, the compassion demonstrated was above and beyond. We will be eternally grateful to all for helping make our mother’s final years as enjoyable as they could possibly be.

Betty Ann Chandler and the Wren family, on behalf of Vita Wren

Niagara-on-the-Lake