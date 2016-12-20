Pelham council briefs

Items before Pelham council Monday included a planned visit by Hazel McCallion, an auditing contract and Pelham transit service getting little nod from the Region.

Hazel McCallion to address Pelham seniors

Pelham’s seniors advisory committee will chip in $1,500 to bring Hazel McCallion to the town’s Niagara Age-Friendly Celebration 2017 in June.

The former longtime mayor of Mississauga, now the first chancellor of Sheridan College, will be the keynote speaker.

Gail Hilyer, chair of the advisory committee, said in a letter the planning committee will seek alternate sources of funds as well.

Ward 3 Coun. Peter Papp told council Monday night the age-friendly celebration will be a major local event for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Pelham retains auditor for next five years.

Pelham town council will continue to use Deloitte LLP to provide external auditing services to 2020.

It is one of three firms that bid for a five-year contract.

Fees for the next five years are: start at $36,467 for 2016 and end at $39,285 in 2020.

Treasurer Cari Pupo said fees do include calculating the unusual role of the town as a developer in the east Fonthill project.

DeLoitte has had the contract for the past five years.

Region’s transit study ignores Pelham’s service

Although Pelham has run a one-bus rural transit system for almost two years, it was barely mentioned by a consultant doing a study of Niagara Region transit services.

Town council received the Niagara Region Inter-Municipal Transit Study Update at Monday’s meeting.

Dillion consulting suggested the town drop off passengers at regional stops.

“Our fledging transit system seems to be forgotten,” said Ward 2 Coun. Gary Accursi, who can see it extending into Wainfleet and West Lincoln.

Mayor Dave Augustyn said the report does not talk about Pelham’s service.

“I feel our comments feel on deaf ears,” he said. Dillion Consulting and the study’s working group “are missing the importance of our service.”

Ward 3 Coun. Peter Papp said he is working with a group of non-profit organizations looking into creating an independent transit system with existing rolling stock. It would work with seniors groups and possibly the Region.

Recreation director Vickie van Ravenswaay said the Region will circulate a final version of the inter-municipal transit study in January.

“We can receive the report and respond to it,” she said.

Pelham’s pilot project transit service, which operates with a provincial grant, is due to end in March unless the town decides to continue it.

It connects Fonthill, Ridgeville, Fenwick and North Pelham with daily runs to Niagara College and Seaway Mall in Welland, as well as stops at seniors residences. It also provides on-call and special event services.