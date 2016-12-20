Letters to the editor

Our readers write about Grant LaFleche's columns about Andy Petrowski, Welland's new arena benches and lotteries.

Columnist is a bully

Columnist Grant LaFleche has screamed and blithered about regional Coun. Andy Petrowski and his tweets and other actions for years.

Granted, Andy’s tweets most likely did him no favours. Grant, you got what you wanted in an integrity commissioner (at Niagara Region) but didn’t get what you wanted out of them, a repeal of Petrowski. So you attack the person you so hoped would play ball with you.

I’ve known Andy since elementary school and know he has had several Jewish friends. Although I have not talked to him about this latest tweet in question, I am guessing it was about Trump, not an anti-Semitic statement. Did you ever consider that? I doubt it.

You are a bully. So take your ball. Go home. And reflect as to the bully you are. We’re tired of hearing you.

Garth Thomson

St. Catharines

Welland’s arena benches are a real pain

I applaud Welland for finally getting new fan benches in the Welland youth arena, but its choice of bench really sucks. The new aluminum benches are cold, uncomfortable and, worst of all, they are designed for seven-year-olds to sit on.

I just came from watching my grandson’s second hockey game with the new benches, and both times I’ve ended up with sore knees because the benches are so low I have to sit with my knees raised.

Please, Welland, put some higher base support risers on the benches, or at least on the back row. I can live with a cold, sore butt, but I’d really like to make it through a game pain-free.

Eugene Chambers

Welland

Lotteries are for dupes

There should be transparency with all lotteries in Canada. The recent increase in prize money being bumped up to $60 million from $55 million on the Lotto Max draw is a prime example.

The prize for this draw increases by only $5 million, but lottery and gaming outlets in Canada most likely will sell an additional $100 million in tickets. Where does that extra $95 million go?

It’s time for the government to come clean on lottery ticket sales and post how many tickets are sold each week and how much prize money is won or claimed by our government-managed lottery scams. Also, with the number of tickets sold for draws like Lotto Max that produce no winners, shouldn’t that tell the public their chances of winning are next to none and that this is just another way for the government to extract money from stupid people. Especially those on any of our generous social programs who purchase lottery tickets with taxpayers’ money.

Those people should be purchasing food or other essentials of life and not dreaming of winning on any lottery ticket purchased with other people’s money to lift them out of poverty. I have said for years if anyone on our generous social programs in this country wins a jackpot, they should give the money back to the taxpayers, because they should have bought a loaf of bread instead of buying a lottery ticket.

Charles Owen

Welland